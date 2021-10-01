National Cyber Security Alliance Kicks Off 18th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month kicks off today. The initiative is led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) , in partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to ensure that everyone has the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. This year’s theme for the month-long campaign is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.” This theme encourages individuals and organizations to own their role in cybersecurity, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance security in our increasingly connected world.



The line between our online and offline lives is indistinguishable, and our homes, societal well-being, economic prosperity and nation’s security are impacted by the security of our technology. If individuals and organizations do their part in implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences, or training employees – our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented shift to more digital usage in the last year and there’s no going back,” said Lisa Plaggemier, Interim Executive Director, NCSA. “The onset of the ongoing pandemic and the need to stay connected has made our digital life prone to cyber threats now more than ever. As such, it’s critical that we adopt cyber safe practices that can keep our devices and access to our personal data safe and reduce the risk of exposure.”

Weekly Content

Throughout October, NCSA will focus on the following areas in promotions and outreach :

Week of October 4 (Week 1): Be Cyber Smart.

Week of October 11 (Week 2): Fight the Phish!

Week of October 18 (Week 3): Explore. Experience. Share. – Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week

Week of October 25 (Week 4): Cybersecurity First

Becoming a Champion

By signing up to become a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, organizations and individuals alike can become a part of October’s campaign to help promote a safer, more secure, and more trusted connected world. Upon registration, all Champions receive a toolkit of material to help them implement cybersecurity awareness initiatives and activities during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Becoming a Champion is easy and doesn’t require any financial contribution. To learn more and sign up, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/champions/ .

Join the Conversation

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, NCSA, CISA and key partners will share resources and engage on social media to drive increased visibility around the month’s key messages and themes to keep consumers and organizations informed about cybersecurity best practices.

Connect with NCSA on social media and learn the latest Cybersecurity Awareness Month news by following and using the hashtags #BeCyberSmart. Additional information about the 2021 campaign, alongside resources such as tip sheets, presentation templates, logos, social media posts and content, can be found at https://staysafeonline.org/resources/ .

CISA has provided additional Cybersecurity Awareness Month resources that can be shared with your stakeholders and used in your communities throughout the year to encourage strong, nationwide cybersecurity. Those can be found at: https://www.cisa.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-resources .

For more information on Cyber Security Awareness Month please visit https://staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the Nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/ .

About National Cyber Security Alliance

NCSA is the Nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA’s primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and NCSA’s Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AIG; Bank of America; Cofense; Discover, Financial; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; KnowBe4; La-Z-Boy; Lenovo; Marriott International; MasterCard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; NortonLifeLock; Paubox; Proofpoint; Raytheon; ServiceNow; Terranova Security; U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

Contact Info:

Adam Brett

516.320.0164

NCSA@crenshawcomm.com