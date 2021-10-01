MAD Lions Reveal 2021 League of Legends World Championship Jersey

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's (TSXV:OAM) professional League of Legends franchise, today revealed their 2021 League of Legends World Championship Jersey. The marketing campaign in support of the special edition jersey was created in collaboration with The Royal Palace of Madrid, marking the first time the Palace has participated in such an initiative.



The MAD Lions begin competing in the Championship on October 11 as the strongest League of Legends team in Europe, with a jersey intentionally designed to represent southern Europe as a piece that encompasses the region’s culture and history – the one shared and the one to be created. Design features include:

‘De Madrid al Cielo,’ the motto of Madrid on the upper back, accompanied by stars from the Madrid flag

Spanish flag from the Spanish national football team jersey on the cuff

Tile design inspired by traditional southern European architecture as the jersey base

Colours from the European flag with gold to reflect the ‘Kings of Europe’ and dark blue to reflect the Mediterranean Sea at night

Digitalized font from Joaquín Ibarra, a Spanish printer from the 18th Century



“This is a big moment for MAD Lions and we wanted a meaningful jersey to represent where we’re coming from and where we’re headed. Our idea for the jersey was to bring together different regions and details that are instantly associated with southern Europe,” said Álvaro Luzón, Senior Manager, Marketing (EU), OverActive Media. “The video combines three themes: MAD Lions are the ‘Kings of Europe,’ we are making history, and everything we’re experiencing feels like a dream. Collaborating with The Royal Palace of Madrid helped bring our vision to life, creating a backdrop that balances old and new, not something you would typically expect in esports.”

To build momentum around the jersey reveal and to bring fans on a journey, MAD Lions created a fashion film at The Royal Palace of Madrid. The Palace provides the perfect backdrop to complement the jersey, mixing old and new through history and art. The story takes fans through a narrative about achieving dreams and making history by dreaming together, set to three tracks courtesy of Warner Music Spain. Influencer Elisa Lorca and local Madrid rappers ILL Pekeño and Ergo Pro are featured in the film to further amplify MAD Lions as a lifestyle brand, with their wardrobe exploring different regions and periods of southern Europe. Also included throughout is Spain’s national flower, the red carnation, intended to represent the love, pride and admiration that MAD Lions and its fans have for each other. The film will be shared via MAD Lions’ YouTube and Twitter accounts.

MAD Lions is the third most successful League of Legends club in European history and will represent Europe as the first seed at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. The Championship takes place in Iceland, running from October 5 to November 6, where just three European teams will compete amongst the world’s best. According to Riot Games, last year's World Championship recorded more than 1 billion hours watched - a new record - making League of Legends one of the most-watched games in the world.

MAD Lions' success this season is the result of a long collection of efforts, including the support of marketing partnerships in Europe. MAD Lions partners include SEAT, EPOS, Razer, Warner Music Spain and Kappa.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT MAD LIONS

MAD Lions was born in 2017 as an esports club that, with its name, (MAD: Madrid; Lions: Lions of the Cybele) aims to become a world-renowned team in Madrid. Almost four years later, it has become one of the most relevant clubs in the esports industry in Spain and worldwide.

Founded by Jorge Schnura and Marcos Eguillor, and with Willyrex and Vegetta777 as partners, MAD Lions competes in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC Spring Split Champions), the Superliga in Spain and as MAD Lions CS: GO in the Flashpoint League. MAD Lions represents Hispanic passion and is governed by the values of Passion for Life, Passion for Gaming.

