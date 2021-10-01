Noetic Cyber Expands Executive Leadership Team

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noetic Cyber, a leading cybersecurity asset management and controls company, today announced that Jim Schley has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering to drive the ongoing development of the Noetic platform. Mr. Schley has more than 20 years' experience of software development, cloud operations and engineering management at several Boston-based start-ups including Bullhorn, Brightcove and CloudBees.

"I am excited to be joining Noetic at this point in their journey," said Mr. Schley, "Our product and vision are compelling, and I believe that my experience in building out software delivery teams and high-scale cloud operations will help us to deliver the high-quality experience our customers require."

Mr. Schley will be responsible for the continued development of the Noetic platform. Delivered predominantly as a cloud-based platform, Noetic uses API aggregation and correlation to draw insights from multiple IT management and security tools.

By building a multi-dimensional map of the cyber relationships between assets using graph database technology, Noetic provides unparalleled visibility into an organization's entire cyber estate, highlighting security coverage gaps, policy violations and unprotected attack vectors. Working from these insights, the integrated automation workflow engine allows security and risk teams to automatically correct security and compliance 'drift', returning affected assets to their desired state.

"We are fortunate to have Jim join our leadership team," said Allen Rogers, Chief Product Officer, and co-founder. "His track record of building high-performing engineering teams, coupled with his experience delivering highly scalable and resilient cloud platforms, gives us yet another compelling differentiator. As we continue to engage with customers, the need for greater visibility and automation across their dynamically changing environments is clear. Jim will help us deliver rapidly on that vision."

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic Cyber enables security teams to make faster, more accurate decisions to detect coverage gaps and reduce cyber risk. Noetic is a cloud-based Continuous Cyber Asset Management & Controls Platform that provides teams with unified visibility of all assets across the cloud and on-premises, delivering continuous, automated remediation to close coverage gaps and enforce security policy. Noetic improves security tool and control efficacy by breaking down existing silos and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

