THIS WEEK: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to Celebrate National Manufacturing Day With Tour of Small Manufacturer in DMV area

WHAT

Manufacturer Center Tour to Promote National Manufacturing Day

In honor of National Manufacturing Day on October 1, 2021, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will visit a local manufacturer, joined by Associate Administrator of Government Contracting and Business Development, Bibi Hidalgo. During the visit they will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Made in America” priorities and how the SBA is empowering small manufacturers as they seek to fill four million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade. The tour will be open-press and will be followed by a short press gaggle.

WHERE

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT)

708 Quince Orchard Road,

Gaithersburg, Maryland

WHEN

Friday, October 1, 2021

9 – 10:00 a.m. (ET)

WHO

Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Bibi Hidalgo , Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development

Greg Merril, CEO and Chairman, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT)



HOW

Media is invited to join the visit and must RSVP to SBA Press

Secretary Christina Carr at Christina.Carr@sba.gov by 3:00 p.m. ET on

Thursday, September 30, 2021.



About the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development

The Office of Government Contracting & Business Development (GC & BD) works to create an environment for maximum participation by small, disadvantaged, and women-owned businesses in federal government contract awards and large prime subcontract awards. GC advocates on behalf of small businesses in the federal procurement world. Each year, our government spends billions of dollars on goods and services purchased from private firms. To foster an equitable federal procurement policy, government-wide small business goals, in terms of a percentage of annual expenditure, are established for federal agencies.

