Bima: Celebrating 30 Years of Unique Handicraft Gift Products from Ecommerce Pioneers Bima

To stay in business for 30 years take some doing, but to do it while remaining true to your original business ethos and brand identity is simply remarkable.

That’s what Bima, one of the leading producers and distributors of gift-centric products in Croatia and Slovenia have achieved. From their humble beginnings, bringing local artists together to create quirky, one-of-a-kind products, to the present day, operating with over 100 employees and 15 stores across Croatia, Bima is a shining example of how to succeed in the world of business without losing sight of the reason why you set it up in the first place.

A truly family-run business that is considered a pioneer of ecommerce retail, with a store katalog containing over 2,500 items, here’s the story of Bima:

In the 1990s, a grandmother and mother team aim to compete with the uprising of shopping centers, by creating goods made with love

It takes a lot of courage to compete in business, but courage is certainly what the founders KB Art had. Shopping centers were opening up at a tremendous rate, and product choices for consumers were becoming saturated. Armed with a lot of patience and the willpower to succeed, Križanec Blanka set up KB Art, operating from a small garage in Croatia. The mission was to create handicraft products that stood out from the crowd, collaborating with small local artists to produce unique and memorable designs.

Interest in the local start-up grows, and the first Bima store is opened

The small shop, originally set in a garage with products kept in a multifunctional yard, quickly evolved into a first store opening. Growing interest in the products and brand meant the backyard, which housed nylon covered pallets to protect products from the rain, became a fully functioning warehouse. Despite growing interest, the goal for Bima was to continue to create unique and original items that you would not find anywhere else.

Product lines are expanded and further developed

The appeal of Bima products have always been there handcrafted, original look and feel. No product could have the Bima name aligned to it unless it followed this mantra. From cups and dječje igračke to aprons and glasses, the gifts sold from the shop were unlike any others you’d find in shopping centers or online. Their popularity continued to surge, and more stores began to open.

Bima provide added value to customers by creating informative articles aligned to products

This development of product lines continues to this very day. For example, electric cars, tractors, motorcycles, scooters, rollerblades, and similar battery-powered vehicles have flooded markets in recent times, yet the classic pedal traktor, car, go-kart and the like are still incredibly popular choices. To help consumers weigh up the pros and cons of each, Bima regularly create informative online articles, such as their ‘Advantages of pedal vehicles over battery vehicles’ piece, providing added value and knowledge beyond the typical retail experience.

If you’re potty training your child, Bima have plenty of useful products to help you achieve that goal. However, where Bima differ to other retailers is through the guidance and information they provide alongside purchase options. Their ‘teaching a child to potty kahlica’ article is incredibly popular with new parents.

And to provide a further example of just how far their knowledge pieces stretch, Bima sell some of the nicest wine glasses you’ll find online. While you’re buying, why not read their ‘Everything about wine you didn’t know’ article, which covers everything from čaše za vino and the taste of wine to decanting, serving and storing.

30 years later, Bima are stronger than ever, and continue to excel in unique product lines made with love

Today, Bima continue to stand out from the crowd thanks to their loyalty to unique and memorable product designs with a focus on ‘handmade’ lines. Even to this day, they produce or adapt most of the products from production themselves.

Some of their most popular products include:

Cups

Aprons with funny inscriptions

Children’s toys

Glasses

Dishes

Trays

Bottles and flasks

… and gifts for all types of occasions.

Bima currently supplies the largest Croatian retail chains with goods, and have stores throughout Croatia, alongside their ever-popular online store which offers delivery in 2-4 working days and a 100% safe purchase.

Congratulations to 30+ years in business to Bima, a pioneer in ecommerce!

BIMA.HR is an online store of KB. one of the largest importers of dishes, toys and decorations and a manufacturer of original and unique gifts for all gift occasions in Croatia. Browse products and learn more via the website: https://bima-shop.hr/

