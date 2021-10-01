Global Modular Chillers Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular Chillers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032256/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Water-Cooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air-Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $677.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

- The Modular Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$677.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$807.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Armec

Carrier Corporation

ClimaCool Corporation

Frigel Firenze S.p.A.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Haier Group

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin)

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Multistack International Limited

Trane Technologies plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032256/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-Cooled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-Cooled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Cooled by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Air-Cooled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Air-Cooled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Air-Cooled by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers by

Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Modular Chillers by End-Use -

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Modular Chillers by End-Use -

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Modular Chillers by End-Use -

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Modular Chillers by End-Use -

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers by

Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Modular Chillers by End-Use -

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Modular Chillers by End-Use -

Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled

and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled

and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled

and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Modular Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Modular Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Modular Chillers

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Modular Chillers

by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled

and Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 146: Brazil Historic Review for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 147: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Industrial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by Type - Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 149: Mexico Historic Review for Modular Chillers by Type -

Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 150: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Modular Chillers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Cooled and

Air-Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 151: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Modular

Chillers by End-Use - Commercial, Industrial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 152: Mexico Historic Review for Modular Chillers by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032256/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________