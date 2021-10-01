Smart Home Industry Worth $138.9 Billion by 2026 - Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolio by a Large Number of Players is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen, Smart Furniture), Software & Services, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home market is projected to grow from USD 84.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 138.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2026.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Number of Internet Users and Growing Adoption of Smart Devices Increasing Disposable Income of People in Developing Economies Increasing Importance of Home Monitoring in Remote Locations Growing Need for Energy-Saving and Low Carbon Emission-Oriented Solutions Expansion of Smart Home Product Portfolio by a Large Number of Players Growing Concern About Safety, Security, and Convenience Among General Population

Restraints More Convenience-Driven Rather Than Being Necessity-Driven Market High Cost of Switching for Existing Smart Device Consumers Issues Related to Security and Privacy Breaches

Opportunities Favorable Government Regulations to Promote Green Buildings Incorporation of Lighting Controllers with In-Built Data-Connectivity Technology Integration of Power Line Communication Technology in Smart Homes Rise in Demand for Smart Home Products due to COVID-19

Challenges Difficulties Linking Disparate Systems, Limited Functionality, and Lack of Open Standards Risk of Device Malfunctioning Compatibility Issues Between Devices of Different Companies



Market for smart furniture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for smart furniture is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continual technological advancements has resulted in the incorporation of various features such as wireless smartphone charging, induction beverage warmer, and Bluetooth speakers into single furniture, a factor further expected to bolster the smart furniture market growth.

Due to growing consumer shift towards connected devices, smart furniture market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements and innovations will have a positive impact on the market growth. As a result of increasing discretionary income, people are now more likely to invest in smart furniture.

Market for proactive type software and services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The proactive type software and services are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The proactive type software enable the transfer of a higher volume of data than the behavioral type as they can provide end users with inputs on effective energy usage and actions on the physical parameters such as ambient humidity and temperature to reduce energy consumption. The algorithms associated with the proactive type software and services can also comparatively analyze the energy usage patterns based on the time of the day, historical data, and weather conditions.

Proactive type software and services are more beneficial than the behavioral type as they send recommendation signals to end users to take necessary actions to reduce energy consumption; consequently, based on the users' actions, the measures to control the electronic devices can be implemented. Several proactive solutions are equipped with displays and web software packages, which provide additional information to the consumers, such as trends in energy usage and information pertaining to household baseline energy usage, alarms, and goal tracking.

Due to the benefits offered by the proactive type over behavioral, they are likely to be adopted to a larger extent in the smart home products in the coming years.

Lighting control to hold the second-largest share of the smart home market by 2021

The smart home market for lighting controls is expected to account for the second-largest share by 2021 The growth of this market can be attributed to the capability of lighting control to reduce electricity consumption in homes as the sensors adjust the intensity of artificial light according to the intensity of natural light. Lighting is one of the largest electrical loads in homes. However, lighting appliances and devices consume lesser energy compared to other residential electric appliances, which often leads to negligence toward their energy-saving potential.

Over the years, the growing environmental concerns have helped spread awareness regarding the importance of smart homes and home energy management measures. Increasing smart cities projects worldwide and rising modernization and infrastructural development would further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, intelligent lighting is gaining popularity and would be adopted widely to save energy in the near future. Hence, lighting controllers, now, play a vital role in reducing electricity consumption within households, along with ensuring comfort and convenience to the users.

Europe to hold a significant share of the smart home market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for smart home market during the forecast period. A large population of technology enthusiasts in European countries such as the UK and Germany, prominent smart home product-manufacturing companies, growing awareness about residential energy conservation systems, and rising demand for lighting controllers are the key drivers for the growth of the smart home market in Europe.

Several major companies operating in the smart home market are based in Europe such as ABB (Switzerland), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Legrand (France), Robert Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany), among others, which are focused towards developing innovative smart home solutions. Moreover, the EU has a high GDP rate, a high standard of living, which makes the adoption of smart homes and related products affordable to consumers.

Consumers in the EU are aware of the benefits of smart homes and the need for power efficiency. These factors have paved the way for increased adoption of smart home solutions in the region.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the smart home market on the basis of product, software & services sales channel, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the smart home market and forecasts the same till 2026 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market). Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the smart home ecosystem.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles key players in the smart home market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are:

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the smart home market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

