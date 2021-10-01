Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 28.3% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for remote monitoring capabilities and increasing investment in smart city projects by government organizations are the major drivers of the 5G in energy and utilities market.







Key Market Insights

The advantages of 5G such as greater bandwidth and lower latency compared to its predecessor are expected to drive the growth of the market

The growing adoption of AR & VR for real-time support for technicians in remote plants is expected to further enhance the adoption of 5G in the energy and utilities industry

The electricity grid management segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the revenues generated in the 5G in energy and utilities market based on application

The mMTC segment is envisaged to clutch the dominant share of the market due to growing IoT and AI in the energy and utilities industry

Tech Mahindra, Ericsson, Carritech, Infosys, Vodafone Limited, Samsung, Huawei, LG, Qualcomm, Nokia, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Verizon, Orange, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, American Tower, and Microsoft Azure, among others, are the key players in the 5G in energy and utilities market





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Energy Distribution

Smart Home Applications

Remote Monitoring of Energy Sites

Climate Monitoring

Support and Maintenance



Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

FWA

eMBB

URLLC

MMTC

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Water and Wastewater Management

Utility Gas Management

Electricity Grid Management



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





