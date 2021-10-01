Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market - Forecast to 2026

Tech Mahindra, Ericsson, Carritech, Infosys, Vodafone Limited, Samsung, Huawei, LG, Qualcomm, Nokia, ZTE Corporation, NEC Corporation, Verizon, Orange, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, American Tower, and Microsoft Azure, among others, are the key players in the 5G in energy and utilities market.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 28.3% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for remote monitoring capabilities and increasing investment in smart city projects by government organizations are the major drivers of the 5G in energy and utilities market.  


Key Market Insights

  • The advantages of 5G such as greater bandwidth and lower latency compared to its predecessor are expected to drive the growth of the market
  • The growing adoption of AR & VR for real-time support for technicians in remote plants is expected to further enhance the adoption of 5G in the energy and utilities industry
  • The electricity grid management segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the revenues generated in the 5G in energy and utilities market based on application
  • The mMTC segment is envisaged to clutch the dominant share of the market due to growing IoT and AI in the energy and utilities industry
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Energy Distribution
  • Smart Home Applications
  • Remote Monitoring of Energy Sites
  • Climate Monitoring
  • Support and Maintenance

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • FWA
  • eMBB
  • URLLC
  • MMTC

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Water and Wastewater Management
  • Utility Gas Management
  • Electricity Grid Management

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

