Global Modified Starch Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modified Starch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032255/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Starch Esters & Ethers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Resistant segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

- The Modified Starch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

- Cationic Segment to Record 6% CAGR

- In the global Cationic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

Avebe U. A.

Beneo-Remy N.V.

China Essence Group Ltd

Emsland- Stärke GmbH

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Grain Processing Corporation

Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk

Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd.

Roquette Frères

Samyang Genex Corp

Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd.

Sms Corporation Co. Ltd.

SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd.

Ulrick & Short Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032255/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Starch Esters &

Ethers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Starch Esters & Ethers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Starch Esters & Ethers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Resistant by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Resistant by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistant by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cationic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cationic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cationic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Gelatinized

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pre-Gelatinized by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Gelatinized by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Corn by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Corn by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Corn by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cassava by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Cassava by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cassava by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Wheat by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Wheat by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Wheat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Potato by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Potato by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Potato by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch by

Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Modified Starch by Material -

Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Modified Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Modified Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Modified Starch by Material -

Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Modified Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Modified Starch by Material -

Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Modified Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Modified Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modified

Starch by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant,

Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modified

Starch by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and

Potato - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Modified

Starch by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Modified Starch by

Material - Other Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Materials, Corn, Cassava, Wheat and Potato for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed,

Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Modified Starch by End-Use -

Food & Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals,

Textiles and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Paper, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: UK Historic Review for Modified Starch by Product

Type - Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic,

Pre-Gelatinized and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: UK 15-Year Perspective for Modified Starch by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch

Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-Gelatinized and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________