CubeSmart Launches Management Reporting App

SmartView by CubeSmart enables third-party management customers to view their portfolio metrics from wherever they are.

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, introduced SmartView by CubeSmart, its proprietary mobile app, designed to connect users seamlessly to key performance metrics. Utilizing SmartView, third-party management clients have easy access to their data wherever and whenever they want. SmartView is the latest enhancement from CubeSmart as part of an ongoing focus to build innovative technology to help drive the self-storage industry forward.

“SmartView is our newest way of leveraging technology to enhance our third-party management experience by providing a clear line of sight into store performance.” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “The app provides Owners the same real-time view of their business as our internal operations team.”

SmartView is designed to provide CubeSmart’s third-party management clients with a simplified view of their portfolio’s performance metrics. Using the app, clients have easy access to the most current data and reporting where they can view summarized information for their entire portfolio as well as individual stores. Additionally, the app provides clear visualizations of performance trends in a variety of graphical displays.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,250 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2021 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

