Global Synthetic Vitamin E Market Outlook to 2026 - Animal Feed Demand in Developing Economies to Propel Industry Growth

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Synthetic Vitamin E market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with a special focus on 2019-2020 y-o-y growth rate.

Demand for livestock has been growing at an exponential rate, which has resulted in increasing the need for animal feed and animal feed additives, such as vitamins.

Synthetic Vitamin E constitutes the major ingredient employed in the global animal feed sector, with the market for this key additive continuing to expand in direct proportion to demand for livestock that is more evident in the developing economies of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Brazil, China and other Asian and African regions are drawing alongside the western economies in terms of wider adoption of modern animal production techniques that is enabling them to keep up with growing domestic demand.

In terms of volume, the demand for synthetic vitamin E in almost all applications contracted in 2020 year-over-year (YoY), except for animal feed sector, where vitamin E demand has recorded a significant growth of 3.9% YoY. The overall synthetic vitamin E demand in 2021 is estimated at 108.5k metric tons.

Research Findings & Coverage

Synthetic Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use sectors and key countries across the world

The study exclusively analyzes the market size for each end-use sectors of Synthetic Vitamin E by a major geographic region

Installed capacities of synthetic vitamin e for key manufacturers

Animal Feed Demand in Developing Economies to Propel Synthetic Vitamin E Growth

FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled (13) BASF SE Chongqing Southwest Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Corp. Ltd. DSM Nutritional Products (Royal DSM NV) Eigenmann & Veronelli S.p.A. Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Merck Limited Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation Nenter & Co. Inc. Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd. Yerevan Vitamin Plant Zhejiang Donggong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd.

The industry guide includes the contact details for 125 companies

End-use Sectors of Synthetic Vitamin E

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Geographic Coverage

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

