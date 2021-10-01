Fabletics Launches Custom Go-To Sweatshirt for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fabletics, the global active lifestyle brand, launched a limited-edition sweatshirt in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sales from the Go-To crewneck sweatshirt, up to $25k, will be donated to F Cancer. Designed on a classic Fabletics silhouette, the custom sweatshirt features a feminine illustration of women’s breasts to celebrate the female body in all shapes and sizes. Created to increase awareness and show support to those affected by breast cancer, whether experienced first-hand or through a loved one, the sweatshirt was designed to honor those impacted.



“I am very excited to be partnering with F Cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Jennifer Chevchek, VP of Design at Fabletics. “As a BRCA1 carrier myself, this cause is personally important to me and I want all women wearing our product to feel supported, comfortable and confident in their own skin. Body diversity is always at the forefront of our designs and the illustration we created for the Go-To crewneck celebrates the beauty of womanhood.”

F Cancer is a non-profit organization dedicated to prevention, early detection and providing emotional support and guidance to those affected by cancer. F Cancer believes that those diagnosed with cancer, their families and support network should have access to early detection, prevention, and psychosocial support. Now through October 31st, 100% of net proceeds up to $25k, from the sales of the Go-To Sweatshirt will support this mission, with the hope of putting an end to late-stage cancer diagnosis.

Throughout the month, Fabletics social channels will promote the partnership in a series of Instagram stories, live telecasts, Facebook videos and Pinterest posts. Important topics will be covered around breast cancer detection and diagnosis, including Covid’s impact on early detection, the rise of cancer rates in women of color, performing the proper self-exam, the benefits of regular health routines and more.

The limited-edition Go-To sweatshirt is offered in women’s sizes XXS-4X and will be available on fabletics.com and in retail stores starting October 1, 2021.

Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X, and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 67 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa25caeb-5fb9-4d36-b095-b49f68b42b06