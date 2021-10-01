Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE

Vélizy-Villacoublay, October 1, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: September 24 to September 29, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8624-Sep-21FR0014003TT844 92749,4998XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8624-Sep-21FR0014003TT815 89049,4999DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8624-Sep-21FR0014003TT85 32449,4952TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Sep-21FR0014003TT8298 27848,5524XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Sep-21FR0014003TT894 26048,8411DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8627-Sep-21FR0014003TT824 77548,8099TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Sep-21FR0014003TT8316 39445,9835XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Sep-21FR0014003TT8102 46945,9667DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8628-Sep-21FR0014003TT826 66545,9120TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8629-Sep-21FR0014003TT8331 34646,0318XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8629-Sep-21FR0014003TT8110 47746,0241DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8629-Sep-21FR0014003TT829 47546,0361TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24


