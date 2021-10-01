MissionSquare Retirement reinforces its commitment to helping employees build retirement security during National Retirement Security Month

Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of October, MissionSquare Retirement will celebrate National Retirement Security Month (NRSM), a national effort to inspire employees to focus on financial wellness, save toward a successful financial future, and achieve their retirement savings goals. As part of the company’s support of NRSM, MissionSquare will once again offer engaging and educational resources to help public sector employees plan for retirement.

This year’s NRSM campaign theme, “Invest in a Shared Sense of ServiceTM,” reinforces their commitment to helping public employees build retirement security. MissionSquare has developed an interactive microsite (www.retirementmonth.org) that emphasizes the need for participants to focus on what they need to do today to help plan for tomorrow. The site includes links to calculators and other helpful resources such as PDFs and webinars. Multiple themes are explored on the microsite:

"We are exclusively focused on the public sector and National Retirement Security Month is another touchpoint that allows us to reinforce our commitment to helping those who serve their communities build retirement security,” said Sheri Gilchrist, Chief Marketing Officer at MissionSquare Retirement. “The resources we offer provide a unique opportunity for us to interact with our clients to help them reach their retirement goals.”

MissionSquare encourages plan sponsors and participants to visit www.retirementmonth.org to view its NRSM tips, videos, and other resources to help plan for a successful retirement.

About MissionSquare Retirement:

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $74 billion* in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to more than 1.6 million participant accounts. For nearly 50 years, our mission has been constant — to help those who serve reach their retirement goals with confidence.

For more information, visit www.icmarc.org/missionsquare-retirement, download MissionSquare Retirement’s mobile app (listed as ICMA-RC) from the App Store® and Google PlayTM , or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*As of June 30, 2021

