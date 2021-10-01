Shattuck Labs to Present Clinical Data on SL-172154 and SL-279252 and Preclinical Data on SL-9258 at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will present four posters at SITC’s 36th Annual Meeting being held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Presentation Details
Abstract Title: Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of the Agonist Redirected Checkpoint SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) in Subjects with Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
Abstract Number: 429
Presenter: Nehal J. Lakhani, MD, PhD, START Midwest
Date: November 12th - 14th
Virtual Poster Viewing Session: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of an Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC) Fusion Protein, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), in Subjects with Advanced Solid Tumors or Lymphomas
Abstract Number: 494
Presenter: Melissa Johnson, MD, Sarah Cannon Research Institute
Date: November 12th - 14th
Virtual Poster Viewing Session: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: Development of an Integrated Method to Quantify Receptor Occupancy for Agonist Immunotherapeutics That Stimulate Target Cells to Migrate from the Peripheral Blood
Abstract Number: 3
Presenter: Louis Gonzalez, PhD, Shattuck’s Director of Translational Research
Date: November 12th - 14th
Virtual Poster Viewing Session: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: LIGHT (TNFSF14) Co-stimulation Enhances Myeloid Cell Activation and Anti-tumor Immunity in the Setting of PD-1 and TIGIT Checkpoint Blockade
Abstract Number: 585
Presenter: George Fromm, PhD, Shattuck’s Vice President of Research & Development
Date: November 12th - 14th
Virtual Poster Viewing Session: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Further information about the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting can be found at:
https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.
