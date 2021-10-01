Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Providing Forecasts for 2021-2028

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Project and Data Management, System and Technology Support Services), by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing R&D spending to develop new drugs and therapies to treat chronic diseases is propelling the market growth.



Clinical trial imaging makes use of imaging technology in clinical trials for seeing the interior parts of the body. The images obtained from clinical trial imaging are used to examine drug activity. Clinical trial imaging provides rapid, detail, and precise screening. The use of clinical trial imaging has rapidly increased in all phases of clinical trials. Medical imaging in clinical trials is used as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.



The clinical trial design includes selecting patient population, stratification based on biomarkers, different methods for allocation treatments, choosing efficient and reliable endpoints and validation of surrogate endpoints, calculating sample size, trial simulations, adaptive trial set-up, statistical and interim analysis, and assisting clients to deal with regulatory authorities, such as EMA and FDA, to discuss study design or defend study results.



Market players provide analytical testing services, pharmacokinetic, reading, and pharmacodynamics services for enhanced clinical development. IXICO offers advanced technologies for catalyzing clinical trials in neuroscience. Imaging biomarkers by the company help in measuring the safety and effectiveness of therapies used for neuroimaging. Imaging biomarkers are effective in radiological reads. This provides a radiological reading of MRI scans for central neuro to enhance the assessment of ongoing monitoring of drug safety and subject eligibility.



Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Highlights

Based on service, project and data management services held the largest share in 2020 due to the growing requirement of data management and workflow for clinical trial imaging

Operational imaging services held a significant share in 2020. They include imaging modalities such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, OCT, PET, and SPECT. CT scan modality is gaining popularity due to its non-invasive nature and its ability to provide detailed information about the disease for enhanced treatment

The other application segment held the largest share in 2020. This segment includes oncology, neurology, and musculoskeletal. Market players such as ICON, Bioclinica, Navitas Life Sciences, and Paraxel International are developing their clinical trial imaging services for these applications

By end-use, CROs held the largest share in 2020 due to increasing investments in the field of research and development and snowballing outsourcing activities by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down the cost and time and patent expiration

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the increasing geriatric population, rising chronic diseases, and growing demand for treatment options

Companies Mentioned

Bioclinica

Icon

IXICO PLC

Navitas Life Sciences

Resonance Health

Proscan Imaging

Intrinsic Imaging

Radiant Sage LLC

Paraxel International Corporation

Medpace

Key Topics Covered:



1. Objectives



2. Market Definition



3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Business Segment Trends

3.2.1 Product Business Analysis

3.2.2 Regional Business Analysis

3.3 Market Variable Analysis

3.4 Business Environment Analysis tools

3.4.1 SWOT Analysis, By PEST

3.4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff Matrix



4 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participant Categorization

4.2 Strategy Mapping



5 Segment Analysis

5.1 Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Service Movement Analysis

5.2 Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

5.2.1 Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Reading and Analytical Services

5.3.1 Reading and Analytical Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Operational Imaging Services

5.4.1 Operational Imaging Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

5.4.2.1 Computed Tomography Scan Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.4.3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.4 X-ray

5.4.4.1 X-ray Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.5 Ultrasound

5.4.5.1 Ultrasound Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.6 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

5.4.6.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.7 Others

5.4.7.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 System and Technology Support Service

5.5.1 System and Technology Support Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Project and Data Management Services

5.6.1 Project and Data Management Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



6 Application Outlook

6.1 Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

6.2.1 Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

6.3.1 CKD Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Diabetes

6.4.1 Diabetes Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.5.1 Cardiovascular Diseases Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



7 End-use Outlook

7.1 Clinical Trial Imaging Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

7.3 Medical Devices Manufacturers

7.4 Academic and Government Research Institutes

7.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.6 Others

8 Regional Outlook

8.1 Clinical Trial Imaging Market: Regional Movement Analysis

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 MEA

9 Company Profiles

(List above)



