HBG Core Holdings, Owner of ARMS Software, the Leading College Athletics Management Software in the US, Acquires a Better Way Athletics

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBG Core Holdings, a diversified holding company and owner of ARMS Software, the industry-leading software company within the college athletics industry, announced today the acquisition of A Better Way Athletics, headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee. The company will continue to operate as a stand-alone organization within the portfolio of HBG Core Holdings.

A Better Way Athletics is an innovative online education company that provides one-of-a-kind, innovative products to public and private school systems, clubs and academies, and large sports organizations that service youth through high school athletes and their families. The company brings its clients a full suite of online educational products and expertise that promotes and enhances parent engagement, fosters coach and leadership development, and enriches the athletic journey of the children that participate in organized sports while also creating critical risk management strategies for its clients.

A Better Way Athletics was founded and is operated by athletics industry experts with 50+ years' experience in coaching, athletic development, and athletic administration at all levels. The Company prides itself on its strong history of helping sport organizations transform the manner in which they engage and transform the lives of the athletes and families that they serve.

A Better Way Athletics currently serves clients across the United States and is well equipped with its innovative educational products and technology to expand its reach to transform the youth through high school athletics industry across all geographic areas, sports, and organization types.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome A Better Way Athletics to the HBG Core Holdings family of companies. Our team has built ARMS Software as the industry leader for software that has transformed management within the college athletics industry over the past 10 years. This acquisition furthers our holding company's overall goal to serve organizations, athletes, and their families to provide better experiences in sport for all participants. A Better Way's strength and experience in online education within the youth sports industry and their team is second to none. Though our companies operate as separate and independent organizations, their market, operational, and cultural synergies will make us even stronger as a whole," said Mike Hurt, Co-Founder of HBG Core Holdings and CEO of ARMS Software.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the HBG Core Holdings family. Their team's success is known across the entire athletics industry and the vast financial, operational, and industry-specific capabilities that come with this acquisition will take us to a new level of service for our clients and partners. Our teams' culture and outlook on sport are a 100% match and we are ready to hit the ground running to further our reach to transform the athletics experience for millions of coaches, kids, and their families," said Heath Eslinger, Co-Founder and CEO of A Better Way Athletics.

ABOUT HBG CORE HOLDINGS:

HBG Core Holdings is a diversified holding company headquartered in Richmond, VA. The company owns and operates ARMS Software, the leading Athletics Management Software Company and only Process Automation Company in the college athletics industry with over 400 athletic departments across the country using its products on a departmental basis. ARMS Software is also a leader in web content, worker, business, and transaction management within the camps and fundraising marketplace with over 3,000 clients worldwide.

ABOUT A BETTER WAY ATHLETICS:

A Better Way Athletics is known across the industry as a significant innovator and educator within the youth through high school athletics industry. Its online educational products are utilized across the United States within public school systems, private schools, clubs and academies, and large sports organizations. The company works to promote and provide the playbook, through online education, for positive sport experiences for educational and sport organizations, coaches, parents, and most especially the athletes.

