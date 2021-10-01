LeRoy Jones, MD and Ryan Owen, MD Join Signati Medical, Inc.'s Clinical Advisory Board

Providence, RI, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signati Medical, Inc. is pleased to announce that LeRoy Jones, MD and Ryan Owen, MD have joined their Clinical Advisory Board. Their combined experience and expertise in men's health as renowned board certified urologists make them an invaluable addition to the vision of Signati Medical, Inc.

About LeRoy Jones, MD

Dr. LeRoy Jones is currently in private practice with Urology San Antonio in San Antonio Texas. He opened the Center for Male Health and Wellness, a division of Urology San Antonio. He is also a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Previous academic appointments include The University of New Mexico Health Science Center and at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Dr. Jones received his medical education at Washington University St. Louis. Surgical and Urological training was at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston respectively.

Dr. Jones is considered an authority in the field of sexual medicine, having performed over 3000 prosthetic surgeries. He has numerous publications in the field of sexual medicine. Dr. Jones is internationally recognized and has taught surgery in many countries all over the world. He is the past president of The Society of Urologic Prosthetic Surgeons and is an active member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America.

About Ryan Owen, MD

Dr. Ryan Owen is fellowship trained in male reproductive health and microsurgery. His medical journey began at Texas Tech University School of Medicine. After graduation, he began a Urology residency at The University of Tennessee and then completed an additional year of fellowship at the University of North Carolina. Currently living in Lubbock, Texas, his practice focuses on a wide range of urologic disease with a focus on male reproduction. He is an assistant professor at the Texas Tech University Urology residency program, where he has introduced residents and students to clinical and surgical aspects of male reproductive health.

Dr. Owen has contributed numerous publications toward the field of urology spanning from testosterone supplementation and erectile dysfunction to genetic testing for men seeking fertility. Given his focus toward the advancement of men’s health, Dr. Owen has joined the Signati Medical team with the ambition to help create a safe and efficient method to perform a non-invasive vasectomy procedure.

About Signati Medical

Signati Medical is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men’s health, Signati plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. The Signati procedure, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist’s office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

