Assessment of the Global Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market 2021 to 2029

The Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

This growth is mainly fueled by rising rate of prophylaxis treatment among patients. This report covers all the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the Acquired Hemophilia Market and also talks about its key drivers, the challenges it faces, the growth opportunities present in the market, and its future prospects.



Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market: Overview



Acquired Hemophilia (AH) is a rare auto-immune bleeding condition that severely impairs the body's capacity to form a clot during the event of a hemorrhage that arises in people with no family history of diseases related to clotting or coagulation. The body produces inhibitors (antibodies) that target clotting factors, most commonly factor VIII, in Acquired Hemophilia.

Clotting factors are specialized proteins that are needed for normal blood clotting. Eventually, affected people develop disorders related to severe bleeding into the muscles, skin and soft tissues. AH, at times is also related to medical conditions such as cancer, tumors and pregnancy other than rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis.



The market has been categorized and sub-categorized on basis of Type, Treatment, Therapeutic Areas, End Users and Regional Basis. While viewing this market on the basis of Type, Hemophilia A presides the market share by 50%-60% and is the most severe type whereas Hemophilia B only constitutes 20% of the market share.



Increasing Prevalence of AH among New Born Demands Effective Treatment



The key compelling factors of this market are increasing prevalence of Acquired Hemophilia in newborn, rising diagnostic rates, Increase in use of Prophylactic treatment, rising awareness among people, rising number of auto-immune diseases and beneficial reimbursement policies. Generally, AH is found in old age population and has a mortality rate of 21%, if not treated. Hemophilia A, is the most severe and commonly found type of Acquired Hemophilia. The challenges faced by AH Treatment Market are: high cost of treatment hindering penetration in low and middle income countries, lack of availability and accessibility of new drugs and adoption rate of technologically advanced products is low.



Healthcare Infrastructure in NA Offers Effective Access to Therapeutic Options



On the basis of regional segmentation, Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the AH Treatment Market in 2020.

The key drivers of this market in North America have been U.S. people getting diagnosed at young age, growing awareness among people, better medical health facilities, the favorable reimbursement scenario for medicines prescribed for the treatment of acquired hemophilia further strengthens the region's market development. The European Medical Agency (EMA) created a supportive regulatory climate by authorizing FastTrack classification for drug discovery and production of medicines for treating acquired hemophilia, putting Europe in second place. Key Players ruling this market are: Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Biogen, Sanofi, Shire (Baxalta), CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics Inc., F. HOFFMAN LA ROCHE, Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Industry leaders are targeting on developing Research and Development activities, new product launches.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Report Scope by Segments



Market revenues and CAGR were derived from primary and secondary research. Both quantitative and qualitative trends were considered for extrapolation of market revenues. The derived market estimates were further validated from top down, bottom strategies and primary research. The scope of the market is limited to the following segments of product categories and region.



