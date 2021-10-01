Rosemont College Listed as a Top Performer in Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report

ROSEMONT, Pa., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosemont College has again been included in this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Rankings in the Regional Universities North category, and was ranked #7 as a Top Performer in Social Mobility , up from #15 last year. Institutions recognized have found above average success in enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students.



According to U.S. News, economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. Rosemont is the only college in the Philadelphia region to place in the Top 10.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report," said Jayson Boyers, EdD, President of Rosemont College. "U.S. News has confirmed what we knew all along. Rosemont has a long history of providing access to education. We believe all people have a right to a quality education that will empower them to find their voice and understand how they can use it to have positive impact."

"In 1921 when Rosemont opened as a women’s college, less than 8% of women had access to a higher education. Today, Rosemont continues to support students from all backgrounds to find the POWER of their voice. We welcome students from all walks of life because we know they will find their unique fit here and excel within our community."

About Rosemont

Founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Rosemont College is a private, coeducational institution that is rooted in Catholicism and welcomes people of all faiths. Rosemont offers a comprehensive education through small group and experiential learning experiences while providing campus-wide academic, spiritual, and professional support. The College respects and embraces diversity and individuality and promotes students' lifelong success.

Contact Information:

John Reynolds

john.reynolds@buchananpr.com