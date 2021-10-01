Hofseth Biocare ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE BY PRIMARY INSIDER IN HBC

James Berger, Chief Commercial Officer in Hofseth BioCare ASA, has today 01.10.2021 purchased 30,000 shares through his wholly-owned company Nevera AG, at an average price of NOK 6,65 per share.

Following this transaction, James Berger owns 3,297,955 shares corresponding to 0.92 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA and share options for a further 5,351,280 shares according to the stock exchange notice of 18.10.2019.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act