Kellie Hawkins Becomes Partner At EKA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKA is excited to announce that Kellie Hawkins has become an equity partner in the firm and will run the Health, Social Services and Education practice.



Before joining EKA, Kellie held leadership roles in both the public and nonprofit sectors. These various experiences have shaped her into a thoughtful and trusted strategic partner for clients. Her background includes serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the National Health Foundation, managing the health and human services practice for an executive recruitment firm- The Hawkins Company, advising senior administration officials on national health IT investments and budget priorities during the Obama presidency and leading a Los Angeles city department under former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

“We are delighted to have Kellie become a Partner with the firm. She has shown herself to be an exceptional advocate for clients and an asset to our firm since she joined EKA in 2017,” said Matt Knabe, Managing Partner at EKA. “Her knowledge, relationships, and good political instincts make her a natural choice to lead EKA’s Health, Social Services and Education practices. She is respected throughout Southern California by her clients and elected officials alike. Kellie brings solid judgment, issue expertise, and a strategic mindset to any situation.”

In addition to her professional career, Kellie is civically engaged and serves on the boards of Coro Southern California and Climate Resolve. Kellie has a degree from Howard University and received her master’s degree in public health from the University of Southern California. She was an American Marshall Memorial Fellow in 2013 and a graduate of CORO’s Health Leadership Program.

