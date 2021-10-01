Libre closes private round for $945,000 bringing total raise to $1,740,000

Toronto, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Libre team is thrilled to announce that they’ve successfully closed an oversubscribed private round in preparation for their launch in October. The private sale was closed at $945,000, bringing the total raised to $1,740,000.

The round was led by several well-known names in the space; AU21 Capital, MoDeFi, Basics Capital, Vendetta Capital, CyberFi, X21, and 18Ventures.

In keeping with their goal of making DeFi more accessible and their belief in Cross Chain protocols as a means to accomplish this goal, the team will be launching on Avalanche, Polygon Network, and Binance Smart Chain. Libre’s vision is to create a one-stop DeFi shop for crypto veterans and newcomers alike.

Founders Julian Vasil and Josh Davis will be announcing details of the Libre public sale later this month. Libre will launch both the $LIBRE token and Dapp across three blockchains simultaneously in October of 2021.

