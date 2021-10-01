CarolinasDentist Opens New Practice in Midtown Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry,” today announced the grand opening of its newest location in Midtown Wilmington, led by incoming dentist Dr. Sarah Kinsley.



Formerly known as “My Friends Dentist,” the practice was sold to Lightwave Dental, the parent company of CarolinasDentist, in May 2021. While the interior and exterior of the facility has been renovated to reflect the CarolinasDentists brand, the same great clinical and administrative staff will be there to serve patients, now under the leadership of Dr. Kinsley.

Dr. Kinsley and her team will focus on providing high-quality comprehensive dental care while maintaining a soothing environment for all patients. The practice offers family & cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics & Invisalign, as well as restorative dentistry & implants.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Sarah Kinsley and the opening of our 3rd coastal practice in Midtown Wilmington!” Said Dr. Nolan Bodah, partner doctor at CarolinasDentist’s Wilmington office at The Pointe. “Dr. Kinsley has a strong reputation throughout the region for her vibrant personality and exceptional patient-centered approach to dental care. It was a match made in heaven! We look forward to being able to provide care for patients across Wilmington!"

Dr. Kinsley attended East Carolina University where she earned her B.A. in Chemistry and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She then continued on to receive her dental degree at East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, where she graduated from the Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) program with honors.

“I am so excited to be leading CarolinasDentist’s newest Midtown practice,” said Dr. Kinsley. “Midtown has a great team and I’m looking forward to providing the Wilmington community, including the existing patients of My Friends Dentist, with the best dental care possible. The opportunity to lead a practice in my home state and help brighten the smiles of my fellow North Carolinians is a dream come true.”

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, the CarolinasDentist Midtown office is located near the intersection of S. College Road and Oleander Drive, close to Long Leaf Park. CarolinasDentist accepts many popular dental insurance plans, but for those without dental insurance, Dr. Kinsley and her team will offer an in-house membership plan. Additionally, the practice provides flexible financing options through third-party providers.

CarolinasDentist believes in creating a positively different dental experience by always putting their patients first and using leading-edge technology and techniques. They offer a wide range of services and consider themselves a “one-stop-shop” for quality dental care. You can count on their hardworking team to provide care that fits your needs and lifestyle. Midtown is one of their 3 conveniently located offices across Wilmington.

For more information, call (919) 885-0999 or visit carolinasdentist.com.

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a group dental practice founded by local dentists and has grown to 11 practices in North Carolina. In 2019, CarolinasDentist partnered with Lightwave Dental to improve upon the offerings and services for their team members and patients. They believe in “ positively different dentistry ” that offers patients a comforting environment with high-quality dental care. Their work is centered on making sure their patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

They offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. They’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and they’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of them as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.