VelocityEHS ESG Leadership Confirmed by New Survey of 400 Senior Global Executives

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today its top scores in the new report, “Global Corporate Survey 2021: ESG And Sustainability Brands Recognition,” from the independent analyst firm Verdantix. The study assessed brand preference and awareness among 400 global senior ESG and sustainability executives across diverse sectors. It found VelocityEHS has a leading position with respondents for its diverse product offerings, wide global customer base and established functionality concerning ESG performance improvement.



“At no other time in history has an organization’s ESG performance been so closely correlated to its share price or its ability to raise capital,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Over the span of a few short years, ESG has evolved from an optional public relations reporting initiative into an increasingly mandatory, investor-driven reporting requirement. Top results like those found in this new survey further validate that our best-in-class EHS solutions already help customers report on ESG activities with the industry’s leading data collection, calculation and reporting capabilities.”

Among the vendors surveyed, VelocityEHS scored a top two position among the platform players and higher than nearly all other EHS software vendors on the market.

“EHS has never been more relevant to an organization’s bottom line and success than it is today,” said Julian Moffatt, Principal Solutions Strategist, ESG at VelocityEHS. “Rather than replacing EHS, ESG has become the primary vehicle for communicating and elevating the visibility of EHS performance measurements to shareholders, customers, investors, corporate boards, and the C-Suite. Our established ESG thought leadership and significant product investments mean that VelocityEHS will continue to grow with our customers as their ESG programs evolve and mature.”

VelocityEHS will further demonstrate its ESG market leadership at the upcoming ESG Virtual Conference. During the free, one-day event, VelocityEHS professionals and industry experts will come together to share best practices for organizational leaders working to incorporate ESG into their company’s operations and corporate DNA. Visit www.EHS.com/Events/ESG to learn more and register.

“Our research indicates that the significant growth of ESG is radically changing the way organizations think about sustainability,” said Kim Knickle, Research Director, ESG & Sustainability at Verdantix. “Organizations like VelocityEHS with strong and diverse EHS product offerings are well positioned to provide customers with the ESG support needed to better manage sustainability risks throughout the entire supply chain.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results.

