French English

Rueil-Malmaison, 1st October 2021

Implementation of the share buyback programme

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, VINCI signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider on 1st October 2021.

According to the agreement, the investment services provider will sell to VINCI no later than 25 October 2021, up to €200 million worth of VINCI shares at an average price per share determined based on the market prices observed during the entire duration of the agreement, with a guaranteed discount. This price cannot exceed the maximum purchase price set by the VINCI Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment