Intetics Sets the Standard of Excellence By Becoming The Awardee of 3 WebAwards

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not many website award programs applaud the individual achievements behind leading sites – but that’s exactly what the Web Marketing Association strives to do. Founded in 1997, the Association aims to set a high standard for the quality of website design and internet marketing – and it does so by hosting a yearly awards ceremony: the WebAwards.



The WebAwards recognizes the organizations and people responsible for developing the most innovative, beautiful, and effective websites on the Internet. This annual competition names the best-in-class sites across nearly 100 industries, ranging from biotechnology and construction to publishing and transportation.

How the Judging Works

The judging process is incredibly strict; we’ll walk you through it. Websites entered for the WebAwards 2021 were judged by an independent panel of experts in these 7 domains: Content, Design, Copywriting, Interactivity, Innovation, Technology, Ease-of-use for the target audience.

Overall, the Intetics slide website received a score of 64/70 points for the 7 criteria mentioned above. The average score in the competition was 54.1 points; not only did Intetics score well above the average, but we also passed the threshold to receive an Outstanding Website WebAward . And, even further, we ranked as #1 for each of our categories, thus earning the “Best” label!

Intetics Is an Awardee With 3 WebAwards 2021:

Best Computer Software Website

Best Application Service Provider Website

Best International Business Website.

This means that we ranked #1 in points for all these categories! We are happy to see that our innovative website redesign has been met with such positive reception. Intetics strives to provide clients and visitors with the best website experience possible – and we appreciate that our efforts have been recognized on an international scale.

Judges’ Comments

“I really like this site. Finally, a site with a simplified set of choices to not overwhelm visitors. 4 boxes on the home page! Click what you’re interested in, and get more info. Love it.”

“I like the puzzle graphics and images on the homepage.”

Intetics Website Development Team’s Comments

"Intetics’ new website is not about meeting all trends; it’s a Use Case of the deep analysis of the target audience and how it is more comfortable to them. It is also the Use Case for business, as a solution to the common desynchronization between people and departments with different views of the company. Our website is a repository of unique information, same to all the team, and our slide-site allows us to build any custom presentation on the latest info. We are honored to be recognized by WebAwards, and this is also the case of the open valuation by tech and marketing experts. Our whole team congratulates all participants and gives thanks to the judges." – Boris Kontsevoi, President & CEO of Intetics.

"As many people say, an idea costs nothing. The only thing that is valuable – idea realization. This is a big achievement for our entire team, and we are honored to receive such a positive evaluation from the judges. We strive to make an impact – to make things better, provide great solutions, and make our customers happy. I would like to honor my team and to thank all who supported and motivated us." – Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director.

We want to thank our team of Super Stars. Without them, we wouldn’t have won such an enviable award!

The Core Star Development Team. Intetics’ New Website.

Released May 27, 2021:

CEO and President: Boris Kontsevoi

Digital Marketing Director: Irina Dubovik

Content Writer: Diana Swenton

UX/UI Designer: Dmitry Mokhar

Graphic Designer: Sergey Lenivenko

Developer: Oleksandr Chornyi

Developer: Ihor Khyzhniak

Chatbot: Sophia Slupskaya