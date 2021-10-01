San Antonio U.S. Army Veteran Maggie Bilyeu Will Be Presented with Ford F-150 Truck

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support will present Maggie Bilyeu of San Antonio with a 2021 Ford F-150 truck as part of the 2021 Drive the Journey Powered by Microsoft Employee Giving.



Bilyeu, who joined the U.S. Army in 2015, was deployed to Afghanistan soon after she completed training. Bilyeu and several soldiers were injured by a suicide bomber on Nov. 12, 2016 – 2½ months into her deployment.



Bilyeu was airlifted to a military hospital in Germany, then spend more than one month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Bilyeu was treated for life threatening injuries that included the loss of her left leg, left breast and spleen, a shattered femur, a split abdomen and diaphragm, seven broken ribs and partial loss of her colon, large intestine and small intestine.



The Minneapolis VA Health Care System Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center was Bilyeu’s next stop for another month of physical therapy. She medically retired in February 2020.



“My heart and thanks go out to Wounded Warriors Family Support, Microsoft Employee Giving and everyone who had a hand in this opportunity,” Bilyeu said. “You are the greatest.”



Bilyeu and Scott Adams, a fellow Army veteran from San Antonio, will receive Drive the Journey trucks Oct. 27 in Irving, Texas. These vehicles will be modified at a later date to meet their needs.



This is the fourth time Wounded Warriors Family Support has collaborated with Microsoft Employee Giving. In addition to the vehicles, this partnership also will award 10 $4,000 scholarships to high school student Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps candidates.



“Our collaboration with Microsoft Employee Giving is focused on giving back to our wounded veterans who have sacrificed so much,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We are honored to present this vehicle to Maggie, so she can more easily move through life.”



