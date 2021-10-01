Med-X, Inc. Relaunches its Regulation A+ Crowdfunding Offering in Preparation for a Public Market Listing to Access its $100MM Capital Commitment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med-X, Inc. ( Med-X ) today announced the re-launch of its Regulation A+ Crowdfunding campaign at www.medxinvestor.com . Med-X has recently secured a $100MM capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Management believes that this newly re-qualified $10MM Regulation A+ round will bridge the gap from a private to a publicly listed Company. Med-X management is also aspiring to list the Company on the Nasdaq exchange with its reserved Nasdaq symbol “MXRX.” Med-X management is currently negotiating with investment bankers to assist the Company in listing the common stock on an exchange to access the $100MM that is waiting for the Company in the open markets, regardless of which exchange the Company ultimately lists on. According to the details of the $100MM commitment, Med-X will be enabled to draw down $10MM the day the Company lists on an exchange.

Med-X has developed multiple natural product lines, which include Nature-Cide , and Thermal-Aid which are positioned in national distribution and e-commerce, as well as its homeopathic lifestyle product line Malibu Brands that is starting to gain traction in e-commerce. So far Med-X has gained over 3,800 investors who have passion for a healthy lifestyle and environment free of harsh chemicals. The capital from previous Med-X Regulation A+ rounds played a major part in the product lines gaining viability within their respective markets. The funds from this newly re-qualified $10MM offering will not only put the Company in position for a potential IPO but will also be deployed towards several acquisition targets.

“Our shareholders have trusted our management team and staff members to guide the business to a growth position within the Green Living sector. Now that our work and product development is seemingly gaining ground, it’s time to forge ahead and work to access the awaiting capital, to begin building an even greater value for the Company and all shareholders,” states President & COO Matthew Mills.

About Nature-Cide:

Nature-Cide, provides our commercial and residential customers with all-natural, green, environmentally friendly and effective products via different applications for the control of insects while repelling rodents, reptiles and various birds. The Nature-Cide product line was first implemented via our California licensed IPM (Integrated Pest Management) service company "Nature-Cide Services." Nature-Cide products are now positioned in professional pest control, hospitality, janitorial and agriculture. For more information, please visit https://nature-cide.com or email customerservice@nature-cide.com.

About Thermal-Aid:

Thermal-Aid is a division of Med-X, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc. based in Canoga Park, CA. Thermal-Aid products are used for pain management which includes easing pain from arthritis and migraine headaches. The Thermal-Aid product lines are available online and at leading retailers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: https://thermalaidproducts.com/

About Malibu Brands:

Malibu Brands is a premium, homeopathic lifestyle brand. Malibu Brands' first product is the Pacific Pain Relief Cream, which is a proven, natural topical analgesic cream for the temporary relief of various pain issues including arthritis, joint, muscle, headache and migraine pain. Malibu Brands is working to expand its product footprint with multiple products in development including a pain cream that utilizes Hemp/CBD as an ingredient. Additionally, the Malibu Brands division is planning to embark on designing a unique clothing line that uses alternative sustainable materials such as hemp and bamboo, as they become more readily available. For more information, please visit https://malibu-brands.com

ABOUT MED-X, INC.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand. The Company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times, publishes high quality media content for the medical cannabis community to potentially generate revenue from advertisers as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers.



For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular as well as all Securities Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company.



This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Ashley Willis

FischTank PR

medx@fischtankpr.com

SOURCE:

FischTank PR

Related Links: http://www.medx-rx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c7ec8bb-69de-41c4-85a3-05e7dc01ac1c