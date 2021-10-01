Rebranded Medical Spa to Open in Utah

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haus of Aesthetics is a premier medical spa with a mission to help everyone look and feel their best. Formerly Spa Trouve on 9th and now rebranded to Haus of Aesthetics, the spa’s team of industry experts are excited to share their experience and knowledge with existing and new clients when it opens as Haus of Aesthetics on October 1st.

Opening Day: Friday, October 1, 2021

Spa Address: 705 E 900 S Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT. 84105

Haus of Aesthetics will provide high-end medical spa services to adults of all ages, regardless of gender identity. The company wants every client to feel comfortable and welcomed and invites everyone to come as they are.

Haus of Aesthetics owner Amy Archuleta said she was excited to create a space where everyone would feel comfortable achieving their individual aesthetic goals. “People deserve to look and feel their best and we are proud to be part of their personal journey,” she said. “Aesthetics is fun and we love it when people enjoy it as much as we do.”

Amy said she and the rest of her Haus of Aesthetics team are proud of what they now offer, and how their services help improve people’s lives.

Haus of Aesthetics will offer a variety of high-end medical spa services, including:

Botox

Filler

Lip enhancements

CoolSculpting

Laser hair removal

Chemical peels

And more

Schedule an appointment at Haus of Aesthetics by calling 801-997-8199 or texting 801-436-5127

###

About Haus of Aesthetics

Haus of Aesthetics is a premier medical spa opening in Salt Lake City, Utah. Formerly Spa Trouve on 9th, Haus of Aesthetics has rebranded to be a more inclusive, welcoming, and high-end medical spa. It is a woman-owned business and welcomes all individuals, regardless of gender identity. The company hopes to be known for its premier services, exceptional results, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and warm inviting atmosphere where everyone feels welcomed and valued. Haus of Aesthetics services are completed by industry professionals and all safety and sterilization procedures are followed exactly.