Dallas Hairstylist, Hair Colorist & JZ Styles Certified Extension Specialist Jada Davino Joins LURE CO+OP

Dallas, Texas , Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jada Davino is a licensed cosmetologist and Hairstylist in the state of Texas. She started her career in the field of beauty and styling 6 years ago, where she has always led by passion and absolute love of the artform. A graduate from the Paul Mitchell School Dallas and attended multiple master-classes in hair extensions learning with the best and pioneers in the industry. These names include JZ Styles, Dream Catchers and Maria Rose Inspires.







Jada now specializes in Foilayage, Dimensional Balayage, lived in color, Vivids and Hair Extensions. This JZ Styles certified stylist has recently announced that she will be joining the team at LURE CO+OP, a new high-end hybrid salon workspace opening this month in Uptown Dallas. The opening of Dallas hair salon LURE CO+OP is highly anticipated in the community.

When not behind the chair, Jada enjoys spending the day with her friends and family, shopping, watching movies and doing karaoke nights. If she could have a special power it would be to teleport so she could travel anywhere in the world.

She lives by the words, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.“ (Steve Jobs.)

As a colorist and extensions specialist, Jada’s expert services include:

Foilayage, a technique that involves hand painting color onto individual strands of hair, then wrapping each section with foil to enhance the highlighting effect.

Dimensional balayage, a technique that involves using multiple shades and highlights to create dimensional, natural looking contrast in the hair.

Lived in color, a method of blending highlights that allows a natural effect to be maintained as the hair grows out.

Vivids.

Hair extensions.

A student of the best, Jada has extensively studied the craft of hair extensions and hair extension styling, having worked with prominent stylists and schools including JZ Styles, Dream Catchers, and Maria Rose Inspires. Through her education, Jada has earned her place as a JZ Styles Certified Extensions Expert serving the Dallas area.

“I am happy to announce that LURE CO+OP is my new salon home. I am very excited about this new chapter in my career and joining such an amazing team. I’m now accepting new clients for color, cuts, and hair extensions,” Jada said in regards to joining one of the new Concepts Dallas Dallas hair salons LURE CO+OP on McKinney Ave in Dallas.

