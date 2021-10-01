Krystal Biotech to Present at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced its participation in the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, taking place October 4-5, 2021. Krish Krishnan, Chairman and CEO at Krystal Biotech, will participate in a fireside chat, and Whitney Ijem, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, will join a panel discussion on the utility of non-traditional viral vectors.

Details for the conference are as follows:

Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Panel details:Gene Therapy: The Utility of Viral Vectors Non-Traditional Panel
Tuesday, October 5 at 9:30am ET
Fireside chat:Tuesday, October 5 at 11:00am ET
Fireside Webcast link:https://wsw.com/webcast/chard9/krys/1895635;

To access live webcasts of Krystal’s presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations website page. Replays of webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com

