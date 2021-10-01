ForeverFOMO Token Has Epic First Week On BSC

Houston, TX, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverFOMO is making waves on the Binance Blockchain. Reaching over 11,000 holders at the peak of its first week, the ForeverFOMO token is blazing into its second week with a market cap over 2 million dollars.

ForeverFOMO is a decentralized finance project that launched on Binance Smart Chain on September 21st at 4pm EST. You can find the token available for trade on Pancakeswap, the most popular Decentralized exchange on BSC.

ForeverFOMO is a unique rebase coin that has an elastic supply. Rebase tokens are different from traditional tokens, as they do not have a fixed supply, as well as having a specific target price. Every hour the supply is lowered with a negative rebase, which in turn increases the price. This allows for the chart to always to be bullish and trend is a positive matter. Currently each ForeverFOMO coin costs 4 cents. As each negative rebase occurs, it will continue to grow until it reaches its pegged price of $1.5 million per coin on October 21st 2021.

The team that created the ForeverFOMO token came together from all parts of the world. The Developer (Dan) and the Project Lead (Steve), spent months planning this project and recruiting a team in order to ensure that the deployment of the smart contract and growth of the ForeverFOMO community. Since inception of the idea, the team has grown nearly ten fold i

With active subsections all over the world. Marketing and community managers help manage growth in each community, including both Chinese and Arabic. Coming from an initial one community launch that occurred on the 21st, ForeverFOMO is growing exponentially. Currently, there is more then 10 language specific communities, each with their own community managers and marketing experts.

The token was launched successfully on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko as well as passing an audit conducted by Techrate. ForeverFOMO’s logo is available on Trustwallet and BSCscan. Since being listed on CMC, the price and market evaluation has risen significantly, and big investors from Safemoon, Floki, and other large crypto currencies have moved to ForeverFOMO.

ForeverFOMO currently has more than 9,000 holders and is continually growing. It’s presence on social media has continued to grow, with over 20,000 followers on twitter, and huge influencers backing them. They are also launching a NFT collection soon, with 10,000 NFTs minted and generated using unique elements. This NFT collection will come out along with the FOMO NFT Marketplace.

ForeverFOMO’s long term mission, is to change the BSC world forever with new innovations and an international community strong enough to leave a lasting impact on this network forever.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party, and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

