Release Week Comes for Gorgeous Early Roots of Christmas Music SANCTA NOX: Christmas Matins From Bavaria

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international community of young seminarians, which includes some of today's most skilled singers of early choral music, is already taking the music charts by storm - with the release of the new album SANCTA NOX: Christmas Matins from Bavaria. The recording of ancient Christmas melodies anew aims at inspiring peace to offset the busy holiday season. SANCTA NOX: Christmas Matins from Bavaria joins a roster of music released by Billboard Classical Chart-topping Label De Montfort Music as part of the new Sophia Music Group.
The instant holiday classic was recorded in Germany by two of classical music's top talents: 10x Grammy Award-winning producer Christopher Alder and engineer Christian Weigl, also a Grammy winner. Alder had this to say of the recording, "This community … knows this material intimately, by heart, in every sense of the term because the text is being simultaneously believed and sung at the highest level."
Sancta Nox: Christmas Matins from Bavaria by the Seminarians of Saint Peter Wigratzbad was recorded in an ancient 12th-century abbey with state-of-the-art acoustics called St. Magnus Abbey, Bad Schussenried, which was custom built for monastic singing. SANCTA NOX: Christmas Matins from Bavaria is comprised of 17 tracks of sublime polyphonic and Gregorian chant gems concluding with a moving multi-lingual arrangement of the beloved classic Stille Nacht.
