Mars4 Metaverse Announces its Sushiswap Debut

Gibraltar , Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARS4, a Metaverse with dual tokenomics, announced its launch on the popular Dex protocol Sushiswap. The project is highly liquid and boasts of first-of-a-kind revenue-generating Mars Terrain NFTs. It allows users to create and experience Red Planet while earning income through revenue-generating Mars NFT land plots.

Mars4 is a Metaverse ecosystem where Users can explore a geographically exact virtual Mars, own and customize their land with MARS4 dollars and even reap the rewards of the world's first revenue-generating NFT. The Attractive tokenomics of Mars4 leverages NFT Mars Land , Gamification, and Token Redistribution. Mars4 is a unique metaverse. The Mars4 project's development team has modeled their detailed 3D map of Mars' terrain based on the latest data from Mars and other space agencies. Think of it as Mars' equivalent of the 2001 Google Earth 3D map.



Mars4 utilizes two tokens: MARS4 Tokens and Mars Land NFT. Mars4 is the currency in the Mars4 metaverse which is used for trading, gaming, and NFT minting. Mars Land NFT’s represent pieces of land on Mars. Its 3D virtual world is Mars4's gamification aspect. Through it, users can explore Mars and buy land as NFTs. These NFTs will earn yield via the project's liquidity mining feature. Mars4 has 99,888 unique and rare Real Estate NFTs that symbolize Mars' rovers landing sites and its most popular geographical features. Each land parcel measures 559 square miles. On purchase, Terraform the land to increase its value. Users can purchase additional value-enhancing avatars, certificates, and logos from its in-game assets feature.

Mars4 Can Revolutionize the P2E NFT Market

The goal is to make Mars4 a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for NFT owners to control governance decisions, such as policy updates, auctions, and contracts. Our next steps include developing a VR platform to explore and participate in the affairs of the MARS4 world, further gamification and implementation of the P2E concept.

Remember that the value of NFTs is constantly increasing and the number of available plots of land is dwindling.

● Mars4 will soon be ready to establish the Foundation for financing prospective space startups at their pre-seed stage and assisting in speeding up their progress, as huge success is seen in the NFT market, interest in our project, and more and more Martians joining our side.

● It’s a future investment in oneself — in their free time, unlimited exploration, relationships with like-minded Martians, and unlimited earnings and passive income can be generated.

Mars4 leverages token yield farming and gamification elements to create an attractive decentralized finance investment option. Additionally, Mars4 helps space exploration enthusiasts explore the red planet via its virtual platform.

Inside its metaverse are diverse adventures and fun activities that will keep its community engaged as they generate passive income from its NFTs. The Mars4 project has three fundamental elements.

Why Invest in MARS4?

The NFT marketplace is exploding with new use cases and at present the idea of metaverse along with Play to Earn (P2E) NFT games have become a rage. MARS4 is banking on that craze to create a two-tier token ecosystem that would offer lucrative passive income opportunities to the native token holders.

A user can simply mint an NFT and hold on to it. Simply owning an NFT will add MARS4 to their wallet every time a transaction happens on MARS4 Metaverse . The token market supply is capped at 4,000,000,000. For NFT pricing MARS4 uses the scarcity principle i.e NFT price increases when available NFT decreases.51% of income from the Land NFTs are redistributed to the previous NFT owners and with the start of Epoch 1 (TGE) Income will be redistributed when the ecosystem reaches the next new Epoch. The earlier one bought Mars Land NFT, the higher return over time. Mars Land NFT owners will need to self-claim the reward and NFTs will be also used in the P2E games.

Each Epoch starts after a new batch of 10,000 NFTs is sold. 51% of income from the Land NFTs are redistributed to the previous NFT owners, starting in Epoch 1. As more than 50,000 NFTs were sold already, Mars4 entered the first epoch on September 24th, 2021. Moreover, the scarcity model means the price of the Mars Land NFTs increases as supply decreases, making it a win-win situation for existing landholders to attract new participants to the economy to increase the capital appreciation of their NFT land holdings and reach the next Epoch sooner.

To learn more about MARS4 visit Mars4.me

