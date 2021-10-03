Battle Squirrel Villains Hit The Crypto Space, Aims To Bring A Massive Change

London, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace is fast gaining traction and momentum among crypto enthusiasts. The ecosystem is laden with lots of exciting opportunities and gives developers the leverage to revolutionize traditional payment systems.



In a bid to further open up the NFT ecosystem for participation, the team at Battle Squirrel Villains is pleased to announce the launching of its service offerings. Battle Squirrel Villains are the first of 3 collections within the Battle Squirrels universe. The project promises unique avatars and massive rewards for participation.

Team Of Heroes

The team behind Battle Squirrel Villains is composed of individuals of impeccable characters and those with vast years of experience in blockchain technology and the Fintech space. In no particular order, the team members behind the success of Battle Squirrel Villains include Mc.Squirrel, Squirrel Bates, Battle Squirrel, Rambo Squirrel, Lesquirrel, Bad Liutenut, and Sword Squirrel.

The Road Ahead

The team intends to launch 10,000 hybrid pre-sale and multiple giveaways for NFT holders within the fourth quarter of 2021. By the first quarter of 2022, the team intends to launch a new website and games.

Then, in the second quarter of 2022, the team will Battle Squirrels, e-commerce, and Merch sale. In a bid to strengthen the ecosystem and facilitate the adoption of the project, the team will announce strategic partnership in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Battle Squirrel Villains

Battle Squirrel Villains are the first of 3 collections within the Battle Squirrels universe. The project is specifically designed for NFT and cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts who are within 20 to 35 years and demographically from the USA. Battle Squirrel Villains will be followed by Battle Squirrel Heroes and Battle Squirrel hybrid collections.

When all 3 collections are released, the work on the P2E GAME will begin. Each NFT will give you an opportunity to get a hold of unique avatars that will have certain stats within the game and avatars will be used to play the game.

Battle Squirrel Villains are composed of around 10,000 unique NFTs. 16 of these NFTs are pre-minted as lead villains. Plus, there are over 500 traits; meaning, there can't be two identical squirrels in the economy. At the moment, the team at Battle Squirrel Villains is striving to build an engaging community via contests and reward programs on Twitter and Discord. Winners will be rewarded in cash gifts and unique digital arts.

Social links:

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/battle-squirrels

Twitter: https://twitter.com/battle_squirrel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/battlesquirrel/

Media Contact:

Company: Battle Squirrels

Contact Name: Battle Squirrels Villains

Address: 71-75 Shelton St. London WC2H 9JQ, UK

E-mail: battlesquirrelsnft@gmail.com

Website: https://battle-squirrel.com/