Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 39

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 39 Festi purchased in total 1,249,121 own shares for total amount of 264,106,620 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare PricePurchase price
3927.9.202114:12:41150.000208,00031.200.000
3927.9.202115:29:39100.000208,00020.800.000
3928.9.202113:10:48150.000208,00031.200.000
3928.9.202114:52:29100.000208,00020.800.000
3929.9.202110:42:20100.000206,00020.600.000
3929.9.202113:25:45100.000207,00020.700.000
3929.9.202115:12:0950.000210,00010.500.000
3930.9.202112:53:561.060214,000226.840
3930.9.202112:59:301214,000214
3930.9.202113:08:3398.939214,00021.172.946
3930.9.202113:09:10150.000214,00032.100.000
391.10.202111:16:4894.090220,00020.699.800
391.10.202112:31:011.500220,000330.000
391.10.202114:06:37150.000220,00033.000.000
391.10.202114:33:443.531220,000776.820
   1.249.121 264.106.620

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,060,138﻿ own shares for 426,199,003 ISK and holds today 4,560,138 own shares or 1,41% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).