Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2b ‘X-TOLE’ Clinical Trial of XEN1101

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xenon management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss topline results from the XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” clinical trial on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time.



A conference call and webcast with slides will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 4481713.



The above listed dates and times are subject to change. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

