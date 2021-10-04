SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 28, 2021, Altimmune reported 12-week data from the Phase 1 trial conducted in Australia for its product candidate pemvidutide in overweight and obese volunteers. While the Company touted the efficacy of the 1.8 mg arm of the study, its side effects stood out. For example, in the 1.8 mg arm, out of nine participants, about 56% had experienced mild nausea, the highest percentage in the multiple ascending doses (MAD) portion of the study.

On this news, Altimmune’s stock price fell $3.88 per share, or 25.54%, over three trading sessions, to close at $11.31 per share on September 30, 2021.

