Sammons Industrial Expands Business Portfolio

Dallas, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Industrial—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. and parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies—is pleased to announce the launch of Dallas-based SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental company with 9 locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia.

SitePro enters the equipment rental market as a disruptor, with a value proposition built around service, customer relationships and technology. Rental industry veteran Tim Rule has been appointed President of the new company, a spinoff of Sammons Industrial’s contractor equipment rental business.

Prior to the spinoff, general equipment rentals were marketed by Sammons Industrial’s material handling solutions provider, Briggs Equipment.

“Separating equipment rental from our material handling solutions business allows us to provide the focus that equipment rental requires. We see equipment rental as an attractive and growing market and are committed to investing in the long-term success of SitePro,” said Darron Ash, CEO of Sammons Industrial. “In addition, we’re really excited to have an innovative leader like Tim Rule leading the business.”

SitePro Rentals will carry top equipment brands and be managed by a team of rental industry veterans, employing cutting edge telematics and mobility technology to provide customers with industry-leading service and tools to manage their fleet and increase uptime.

“SitePro’s operating model and value proposition are built around addressing customer pain points and improving uptime,” said Tim Rule. “Since we’re building the company from the ground up, with all new systems and technology, we’re not encumbered by outdated legacy systems and processes like other industry players. As a result, we’re able to combine our understanding of customer needs with cutting edge technologies to create an industry leading customer experience.”

SitePro intends to expand its branch footprint in 2022 with new locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, and other markets throughout North America.

--

About SitePro Rentals

SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of ESOP-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including construction and industrial. With a unique value proposition focused on service, technology, and customer relationships, SitePro’s goal is to disrupt the equipment rental industry and become the recognized leader in customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

About Sammons Industrial

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary, is the parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies operating under the Briggs Equipment trade names in the US, Mexico, UK and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, and has investments in other industrial ventures in the hydrogen fuels and warehouse-designed racking sectors.

For more information, please visit www.SammonsIndustrial.com.

Attachment