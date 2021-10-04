Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vella, Shaun

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20211001122153_31

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-30

Venue: XETA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.0005 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 699 Volume weighted average price: 5.0005 EUR



