Riber: Order for a research MBE machine in Europe

Bezons, October 4, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for an automatic MBE research system from a French customer.



The University of Montpellier’s NanoMIR group, a world leader in antimonide based compound semiconductor materials, has ordered a fully automatic, multi-chamber Compact 21 DZ research MBE system. The equipment has been funded by the Investments for the Future program (PIA) managed by the French National Research Agency (ANR) (Project “HYBAT”, ANR-21-ESRE-0026).

The system comprises two chambers configured for the MBE growth of antimonide containing compounds (III-Sb), and a third one for Remote Plasma assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition (RP-CVD) of SiGe. To optimize process control, the system will be equipped with Riber’s new EZ-CURVE® instrument, a metrology tool enabling real-time in-situ precision control and characterization of the MBE growth process. This multi-chamber system will be applied to the development of novel III-V infrared photonics materials deposited on silicon wafers and novel quantum structures, areas of strategic interest throughout Europe.

Professor Eric Tournié, MBE group leader at the University of Montpellier, explained: “The new Compact 21 DZ cluster will extend & reinforce our existing Riber MBE 412 and Compact 21 cluster capability to increase the range of possibilities we can explore in our research & development on Mid-to-Long wavelength IR and quantum devices. Our existing Riber MBE installations have been exceptionally stable and reproducible over the short & long term; this is a pre-requisite to grow the complex III-Sb structures needed for our work. We are already familiar with the new EZ-CURVE® tool which we know is going to extend our reach in precision & perfection as we set out to grow ever more demanding device materials.”

Philippe LEY, Riber’s chairman of the executive board, commented: “This new order consolidates Riber’s already unequivocal position as the global market leader in the supply of MBE equipment for optoelectronic materials containing antimonide.”

Riber’s Compact 21 R&D product range is the market’s most versatile and complete with reference standard throughout III-V, II-VI, nitride & oxide materials.

About the University of Montpellier and NanoMIR group

NanoMIR is a research group of “Institut d’Electronique et des Systèmes”, a research laboratory of Université de Montpellier jointly operated by CNRS (UMR 5214). NanoMIR is a world leader in III-Sb technology, i.e. the family of III-V compounds based on GaSb, InAs, AlSb, InSb, their alloys and their heterostructures. It aims at developing this technology and its applications. For the last ten years, nanoMIR has been mainly focusing on developing mid-IR optoelectronic devices (lasers and photodetectors) for these applications. The group has achieved many significant milestones in their field as evidenced from their impressive record of publications.

https://nanomir.edu.umontpellier.fr/

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

