DeepUll Appoints Richard Ivey to its Board of Directors

Diagnostics industry veteran with forty years’ experience to support DeepUll in its continued development of its early sepsis identification system

BARCELONA, Spain – October 4 2021 – DeepUll, a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free, affordable diagnostic solutions for the early identification of sepsis and other acute infections, announces today that it has appointed Richard (“Rick”) Ivey as a non-executive director. With four decades of senior leadership experience in the diagnostics sector at BD Diagnostics, Rick brings unparalleled industry perspective and guidance to the company as it continues to develop precision diagnostic solutions with the primary focus on the early identification of sepsis.

Early identification that a patient could be susceptible to sepsis, when they can still be effectively treated through narrow spectrum antibiotics, is essential in order to improve the patient’s prognosis and reduce mortality. DeepUll’s first-in-class platform is based on culture-free diagnostics to enable sepsis recognition in pre-symptomic patients. DeepUll’s technology aims to not only rapidly identify the causative infective agent(s) within a few hours, but will also provide antimicrobial susceptibility results at the same time, reducing the unnecessary use of antimicrobials. An artificial intelligence layer will offer seamless medical decision support across all phases of patient management from early disease recognition, to precise diagnostics, up to therapy guidance.

For over twenty years, Rick was Worldwide Vice-President of R&D for BD (Becton Dickinson) Diagnostic Systems, a global leader of products and instruments used for diagnosing infectious diseases. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with some of the world’s most prominent business leaders to drive new growth opportunities via technology and product development, and forged numerous external collaborative partnerships.

Rick has been integral to BD’s continued growth and development that has seen the company deliver dozens of new diagnostic platforms, assays, and new technologies. Most relevantly, Rick’s specific experience covers both automated blood sepsis and TB detection systems, bacterial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility systems, as well as informatics lab software-based systems, microbiology lab automation, and rapid/automated molecular diagnostic systems. Rick holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and an MEA in Engineering Administration from The George Washington University.

Jordi Carrera, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DeepUll commented: “We are deeply honoured to have someone of Rick’s vast experience and deep knowledge join DeepUll. Our mission to create innovative tools in the fight against acute infections, sepsis and antimicrobial resistance with the next generation of affordable, simple to use and rapid diagnostics is closely shared by Rick. We look forward to working with him.”

Rick Ivey, newly appointed Board Member of DeepUll, commented: “Most patients with sepsis first present to the ER where current diagnostic tools are both inadequate and slow to identify the cause of infection and provide timely administration of appropriate antibiotics. DeepUll’s platform has the potential to speed up sepsis recognition and management and I am very excited to work with this highly experienced team to bring such a breakthrough innovation to market.”

About DeepUll

DeepUll is a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for sepsis and acute infections. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona by the founders of STAT-Dx (sold to QIAGEN in 2018), DeepUll has assembled a team of world-class experts to create rapid, affordable and accessible diagnostic solutions.

