English French

NFL Biosciences:

Availability of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0014003XT0 - ALNFL a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, announced today, Monday, October 4, 2021, that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Half Year Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2021.

The Half-Year Financial Report can be consulted on the company's website at the following address: https://fr.nflbiosciences.com/investors under the heading "Documents".

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based nearby Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration.

Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Contact

NFL Biosciences: Bruno Lafont – info@nflbiosciences.com - +33 4 11 93 76 67

PR Agency: Calyptus – nflbiosciences@calyptus.net - +33 1 53 65 68 68

Attachment