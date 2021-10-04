Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 50/2021 – 4 OCTOBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement83,539801.0766,920,357.78
27 September 20213,500793.462,777,112.45
28 September 20213,500775.152,713,028.85
29 September 20213,500775.112,712,876.25
30 September 20213,500777.282,720,464.95
1 October 20213,500769.912,694,672.75
Accumulated under the program101,039797.1080,538,513.03

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 658,338 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
