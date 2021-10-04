COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 50/2021 – 4 OCTOBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|83,539
|801.07
|66,920,357.78
|27 September 2021
|3,500
|793.46
|2,777,112.45
|28 September 2021
|3,500
|775.15
|2,713,028.85
|29 September 2021
|3,500
|775.11
|2,712,876.25
|30 September 2021
|3,500
|777.28
|2,720,464.95
|1 October 2021
|3,500
|769.91
|2,694,672.75
|Accumulated under the program
|101,039
|797.10
|80,538,513.03
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 658,338 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments