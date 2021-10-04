Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received three large orders for a combined value of EUR 12.9 million for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts and HIAB loader cranes in the US. The orders will be booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake.

Two nationwide builders' supply companies placed two separate orders for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts worth EUR 7.5 million and heavy range HIAB loader cranes for EUR 3.7 million.

In addition, a liquified gas distributor has placed an order for a value of EUR 1.7 million for HIAB X-HiDuo 072 and HIAB X-HiDuo 082 loader cranes from the light range. The cranes offer great performance, flexibility and high levels of safety in a light crane body.

“Bulky and hazardous but essential energy items alike can be delivered safely and efficiently with Hiab’s equipment. We are very pleased that some of the largest names in their industries have put their faith in Hiab to deliver on their promises to their customers,” says Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab.

To meet US and international demand for truck mounted forklifts, Hiab will expand manufacturing to the US. Simultaneously the production capacity in Dundalk is being increased and a new multi-assembly unit planned. The second Hiab production facility for truck mounted forklifts will be established in Streetsboro, Ohio, where WALTCO tail lifts are manufactured.

“With the increased demand for our truck mounted forklift products in the US, we are extremely excited to start manufacturing here in Ohio. This will allow us to provide reduced lead times to our customers, additional capacity for growth, and reduce CO2 emissions associated with transportation,” says James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab.







Further information:

Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab, m: +1 419 322 8618, jani.koskinen@hiab.com

James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab, m: +1 419 324 4969, james.oreck@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com





