Efecte Plc: Competitor’s appeal regarding Social Insurance Institution of Finland's procurement decision withdrawn

Efecte has been informed that Sofigate Services Oy’s appeal with the Market Court concerning the procurement decision by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) to select Efecte Finland Oy as its provider of service management solutions has been withdrawn. Efecte issued a stock exchange release concerning the procurement decision on the 7th of September 2021 and about the appeal on the 22nd of September 2021.

In addition, Efecte has been informed that Sofigate Services Oy has withdrawn its claim for rectification with the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) concerning the aforementioned procurement decision.

According to information available to Efecte, no appeals or claims for rectification are pending concerning the procurement decision by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland.





