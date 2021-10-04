North American Artificial Grass Market Projected to Reach USD 3,298.72 Million by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Artificial Grass Market Size By Installation, By Base Material, By Application, By Infill Material, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Artificial Grass Market size was valued at USD 2,746.17 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,298.72 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.95% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global North America Artificial Grass Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global North America Artificial Grass Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Artificial grass is widely and successfully used for many sports around the world. It has been a popular choice for developing surfaces for sport and recreation activities. The artificial grass is best suited for sporting activities owing to its resilience to weather, availability for intensive use, and the consistency of its playing characteristics. Rising sports activities in schools, colleges, and universities have been the prominent driver of the artificial grass market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global North America Artificial Grass Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global North America Artificial Grass Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global North America Artificial Grass Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global North America Artificial Grass Market.



The "North America Artificial Grass Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the market including some of the major players such as Shaw Industries Group, Tarkett, and Others.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 North America Artificial Grass Market Geographical Analysis (CAGR %)

3.3 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Installation (USD Million)

3.4 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Base Material (USD Million)

3.5 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Application (USD Million)

3.6 North America Artificial Grass Market, by Infill Material (USD Million)

3.7 Future Market Opportunities

3.8 North America Market Split



4 Market Outlook

4.1 North America Artificial Grass Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Popularity of Artificial Grass in Sports and Recreation

4.2.2 Advantages of Artificial Grass

4.3 Market Restraint

4.3.1 the Impact of Artificial Grass on Health and Environment

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Advancement in Artificial Grass

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on the North America Artificial Grass Market



5 Market, by Installation

5.1 Overview

5.2 Flooring

5.3 Wall Cladding



6 Market, by Base Material

6.1 Overview

6.2 Polyethylene

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Nylon



7 Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Contact Sports

7.3 Non-Contact Sports

7.4 Leisure

7.5 Landscaping



8 Market, by Infill Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Petroleum-Based Infills

8.3 Sand Infill

8.4 Plant-Based Infills



9 Market, by Geography



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

Shaw Industries Group (Berkshire Hathaway, Inc)

Tarkett

Controlled Products.

Act Global

Matrix Turf (Hellas Construction, Inc)

Sportgroup.

Tigerturf.

Synlawn (Sportgroup)

Limonta Sport S.P.A. (Sports & Leisure Group Nv)



