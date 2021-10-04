CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics Report 2021: Performance, Selection and Use of Outsourcing Models

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDMO Outsourcing Models (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This CDMO Outsourcing Models report takes an in-depth look at current outsourcing practices among drug innovators to gain insight into the adoption and application of different outsourcing strategies. The report can be used to navigate the benefits and drawbacks of various outsourcing models, to understand the cost breakdown of a manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to see where potential savings can be optimized, and to prepare for potential difficulties and challenges that peer outsourcers have encountered when using contract manufacturers.
CDMO readers will gain insight into the service provider selection process, including details on budget, the use of consultants, the timeline for engaging CDMOs, and who is involved in the selection process. Contract manufacturers will also learn sponsor drivers for choosing different outsourcing models, their satisfaction with different models, and the challenges associated with each outsourcing approach. CDMOs can use this report's content to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive the outsourcing model's success, and to anticipate future customer needs.
Major Topics:
- CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics
- Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use
- Future Trends
- Study Data
Key Report Benefits:
- Benefits and drawbacks of using each of three different outsourcing models for development and/or commercial manufacturing needs
- Understand the cost breakdown of an outsourced manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to identify areas where potential savings may be gained
- How to prepare for challenges and difficulties that peers have encountered when using contract manufacturers through various outsourcing models
- Gain insight into how sponsor experience and capacity influence outsourcing strategies as well as which drug products and components are most likely to be outsourced
- Learn decision-making hierarchies and outsourcing drivers influencing CDMO selection then use this information to improve your sales pitch and approach
- Use this report to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to understand why those changes may transpire and to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive an outsourcing model's success
Key Topics Covered:
1. CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Current Outsourcing Practices
- In-house vs Outsourced Model Allocation
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Commercial Manufacturing
- CDMO Selection Budget
- Use of Consultants
- Roles & Responsibilities that Influence CDMO Selection
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Commercial Manufacturing
- CDMO Engagement Timelines
- Development
- CDMO Engagement Timelines
- Commercial
- Most Helpful CDMO Information
- Experience and Capacity Influence Outsourcing Strategies
- Ideal Service Provider Type by Phase
- Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial Manufacturing
- Use of Same CDMO for Drug Substance and Drug Product
- Outsourcing Difficulties - Unprompted
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Drug Development Manufacturing Difficulties - Direct Quotes
- Outsourcing Difficulties - Unprompted
- Commercial Manufacturing
- Commercial Manufacturing Difficulties - Direct Quotes
- Manufacturing Projects' Outsourcing Costs by Activity
- Overall
- Small Molecule Costs by Activity
- Large Molecule Costs by Activity
2. Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourcing Model Performance vs Expectations
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Commercial Manufacturing
- Outsourcing Model Performance Scores
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Commercial Manufacturing
- Selection Driver Overview
- Tactical Outsourcing Model
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Tactical Outsourcing Model
- Commercial Manufacturing
- Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model
- Drug Development Manufacturing
- Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model
- Commercial Manufacturing
- Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model
- Drug Development
- Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model
- Commercial Manufacturing
3. Future Trends
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Improving Outsourcing Relationships
- Likelihood of Changing Service Providers Based on Trends
4. Study Data
5. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Job Title
- Exact Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Manufacturing Strategy
- Manufacturing Responsibility
- Knowledge of Company's Outsourcing Models
- Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
- Years of Experience
