The Global Embolization Coil Market is expected to grow by $ 209.08 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Our report on the embolization coil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of aneurysms and the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage. In addition, increasing incidence of aneurysms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The embolization coil market analysis includes deployment and application segments and geographic landscape.



The embolization coil market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Detachable coil

• Pushable coil



By Application

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Peripheral vascular disease

• Cardiology

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the high demand for detachable coils as one of the prime reasons driving the embolization coil market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on embolization coil market covers the following areas:

• Embolization coil market sizing

• Embolization coil market forecast

• Embolization coil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embolization coil market vendors that include BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd., Cook Group Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. Also, the embolization coil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

